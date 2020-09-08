Officials are investigating after a driver was ejected from a flatbed truck on US-10.
A section of eastbound US-10 heading into Bay City was closed due to the crash, but now officials report the left-hand eastbound lane is back open. The right-hand lane will remain closed at this time.
The driver was taken to a local hospital.
This is a developing story.
