A woman experienced a medical issue just before a crash in Denmark Township.
The crash happened on M-81, near Quanicassee Road on Thursday, Dec. 27.
Tuscola County Deputies said a driver was swerving on eastbound M-81, forcing other vehicles off the road.
The 68-year-old driver from Saginaw left the roadway and struck a culvert.
Deputies said she was slightly injured and was taken to Covenant Hospital.
The sheriff's office re-evaluation request will be sent in to the Secretary of State’s Office.
