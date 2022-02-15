A man is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash and minutes later causing a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured two people, while under the influence.
Lapeer County Central Dispatch sent deputies to a non-injury crash near the intersection of Fish Lake and Byers Road in Mayfield Township on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6:45 p.m.
A 42-year-old driver from Lapeer in a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck was heading south on Fish Lake Road and was struck from behind by a Hummer that fled the scene, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
The GMC Sierra driver said their vehicle caught fire after being struck by the Hummer. At 6:51 p.m., deputies were sent to a three-vehicle crash involving a Hummer at the intersection of Daley and N. Lapeer Road.
The 2007 Hummer, driven by a 67-year-old man from Silverwood, was traveling west on Daley Road.
Two vehicles were waiting for a traffic light at the N. Lapeer Road intersection when the Hummer struck the back of a stopped 2008 Lincoln MKZ that had three people from North Branch inside including a 51-year-old husband, 54-year-old wife and a 14-year-old daughter, the sheriff's office said.
The Lincoln launched forward and struck the back of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. The 42-year-old female driver from Flint in the Chevrolet Silverado was not injured and declined medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.
Lapeer City Fire and Rescue extracted the family from the Lincoln and they were taken to McLaren in Lapeer. The husband was hospitalized for observations, the wife suffered life-threatening injuries and the daughter was transferred to Hurley Hospital in Flint and later taken to Detroit Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The driver of the Hummer was arrested and taken to McLaren in Lapeer. After he was released from the hospital, deputies lodged him at the Lapeer County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
On Feb. 14, the driver of the Hummer, identified as Jack Chase, was arraigned in the 71-A District Court on five charges including third offense of operating while intoxicated, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, resisting and obstructing police, and failure to stop at the scene of a non-injury traffic crash.
Chase’s bond was set at $500,000. He is due back in court on Feb. 25. He remains lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.
The crash is still under investigation by the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with more information on the crash is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at jparks@lapeercounty.org.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Lapeer City Fire and Rescue, Lapeer County Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Lapeer County Road Commission.
