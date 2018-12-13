A driver walked away with only minor injuries after falling asleep behind the wheel, and slamming into two trees.
Michigan State Police said they were called to M-52 and Colby Road in Ingham County’s Locke Township.
They said the driver fell asleep, and went off the road before hitting the trees.
MSP said it’s a reminder to not drive if you are too tired, as it’s the same as driving drunk or drugged.
