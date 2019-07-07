Driver handcuffed after crash with MSP trooper

A Detroit driver was handcuffed after crashing into an unmarked Michigan State Police vehicle that ran a stop sign.
“I don’t feel he was treated the way a human being should have been treated,” said Maria Martinez.
Home security video shows an undercover MSP vehicle approaching the Livernois and Cadet intersection.
The trooper has a stop sign but doesn’t stop. He was hit by a vehicle with the right of way.
The impact sent the trooper’s SUV flying next to the side of a home while the other driver crawled out of his car.
“And then he came up, stood up, and raised his hands up in the air and they told to throw himself on the floor. Why? You know, he didn’t have a weapon,” Martinez said.
A witness who did not want to be identified said troopers ordered the man to the ground with their tasers drawn and cuffed him.
“We tried to talk to the driver of the red car. He told us to get away. To step back. And he called her back,” the witness said.
“They saw he was bleeding through his nose, through his mouth. His shoulder was bleeding and they didn’t care about that. They just kept telling him you hit a cop, you hit a cop, you hit a cop,” Martinez said.
The family said 27-year-old Carlos Martinez, a father of two, remained handcuffed until he was placed on a stretcher.
“He’s shaken up. He’s nervous scared. You know this. I’m, I’m afraid he may fall into a depression,” Martinez said.
State police said the undercover trooper behind the wheel suffered a broken collarbone and a rib.
He is recovering and has not been suspended while MSP investigates.
“I just want justice for my son. I think my son as a citizen deserves better treatment from the cops and the way they were treat he they treat him,” Martinez said.
