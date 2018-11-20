The Midland Fire Department is sending out a public service announcement after one of its firetrucks was hit while responding to a crash.
It happened on US-10 on Tuesday.
"When you come upon an accident scene, you might think that our equipment is in the way. Well, you’re right," the fire department posted on its Facebook page.
The department said it positions its vehicles that way to protect accident victims and personnel.
" This worked in our favor today when one of our apparatus was hit on US-10 while assisting with an accident scene. Thankfully, no one was hurt," the department said.
The Midland Fire Department wants to remind everyone to stay safe by slowing down and moving over to a lane of traffic away from emergency vehicles.
