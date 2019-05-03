Police are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus and two SUVs in Flint Township.
It happened at the intersection of Dye and Calkins roads Friday afternoon, May 3.
Flint Township Police say an SUV driver ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit another SUV.
The second SUV clipped a mirror on a Carman-Ainsworth school bus as the SUV rolled over, police said.
Police said one of the SUV drivers were taken to the hospital with an anxiety attack.
No injuries were reported on the school bus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.