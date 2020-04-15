Police, firefighters, and paramedics are responding to an overturned semi-truck at Wolf and Washington roads in Buena Vista Township.
It was paged out by Saginaw County Central Dispatch at about 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15.
The driver was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
