A driver was hospitalized after they were hit with a piece of concrete that broke off the median wall in a multiple vehicle crash on I-75.
Michigan State Police and the Birch Run Fire Department responded to the crash on northbound I-75, south of mile marker 136 in Saginaw County, at 7:55 a.m. Monday, March 18.
Lt. Jim Land said a vehicle clipped another vehicle which caused the first vehicle to spin out and hit a semi-truck.
The truck slammed into the median wall which broke off a piece of concrete that struck a vehicle and injured a driver on one of the southbound lanes.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash has been cleared and all traffic lanes have reopened on I-75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.