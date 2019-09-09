A driver is in critical condition following a crash that caused their vehicle to split into two pieces.
On Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3:20 p.m. Deputy McWilliams was dispatched to Clio Rd. and North Saginaw St. in Vienna Twp. for a personal injury crash.
McWilliams arrived on scene and found that there were multiple vehicles involved in the crash.
Officials said a 2013 Chrysler Mini-van was traveling north on Saginaw St. at a high rate of speed.
The Chrysler crossed all lanes, hit a 2019 Ford Ranger causing severe damage. The mini-van continued and hit a 2010 Saab 9-3 causing the car to separate into two pieces.
The drive of the mini-van fled on foot and was later taken into custody by police.
The driver of the Saab was critically injured, and the passenger was listed in stable condition. Officials said the driver of the mini-van was listed in stable condition. There were no reported injuries from the driver of the Ford Ranger.
According to officials, alcohol, drugs, and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
The driver of the mini-van was released from the hospital pending further investigation. The driver is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired or under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of a serious injury crash, and violation of restricted license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.