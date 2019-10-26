The Flint Police Department is investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers were sent to Corunna Road, near Hammond Avenue, on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10:06 p.m.
The initial investigation revealed a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling at high speeds when it lost control and struck a utility pole.
Police said the driver was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.
Speed, drugs, and alcohol are believed to be factors in this crash, police said.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at (810) 237-6899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.