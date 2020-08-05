Clare County Sheriff Deputies responded to the parking lot of the Trails End Restaurant for a crash.
When deputies arrived, they found a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a Clare County Road Commission road grader that was parked in the lot for the night.
Deputies found the driver, 31-year-old Angelo Niclo of Texas, with serious injuries as a result of the crash.
According to police, Niclo was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The driver was listed in critical condition and the crash remains under investigation.
