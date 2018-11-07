A driver is recovering after colliding with the Flint Rock.
Flint Police said it happened at 5:46 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at W. 12th Street and Hammerberg Road.
The investigation shows that a female driver lost control of her car and struck the cement block.
She was transported to a local hospital and is in good condition, police said.
