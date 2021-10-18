A 19-year-old driver was hospitalized after a crash in Saginaw Township.
It happened at N. Center Road and Weiss Street at 9:42 a.m. on Oct. 18. The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, the Saginaw Township Police Department said.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
