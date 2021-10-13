A 21-year-old Saginaw man is recovering in the hospital after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fire hydrant and tree in Saginaw Township.
On Tuesday at 11 p.m., the man was heading west on State Street when he lost control of his vehicle, a 2006 Saturn Ion, causing him to leave the roadway and strike a tree and a fire hydrant, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
Personnel with the Saginaw Township Fire Department extracted the driver and was taken to a local hospital by MMR. The extend of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time, but they do not appear to be life-threatening, the police department said.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The driver was issued a citation for speed too fast. No other occupants were inside the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.