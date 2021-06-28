The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that injured one man.
On Sunday, June 27 at 12:27 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about a rollover crash on Old 51, near Washington Road in Washington Township.
According to deputies, a 2003 BMW, driven by a 25-year-old Sandusky man, was southbound on Old 51 when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the south ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof.
The driver was treated at the scene and then transported to McKenzie Memorial Hospital in Sandusky for further treatment. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
