The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of 48th Ave. and Pierce St. in Allendale Township on June 14.
According to police, the sheriff’s office along with Allendale Fire and Life EMS responded to the scene to find a two-car crash that was blocking all of southbound 48th Avenue.
The investigation showed that a 22-year-old Mount Pleasant resident driving a 2005 Toyota made a prohibited left turn from northbound 48th Avenue onto westbound Pierce and was struck by a 2007 Ford Edge traveling southbound driven be a 30-year-old Jenison resident.
The intersection was closed for cleanup.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Life EMS. The driver was also cited for fail to yield right away, according to police.
Police say the occupants of the Ford Edge suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
