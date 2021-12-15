A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash after deputies say he failed to stop at an intersection in Sanilac County.
On Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about the crash at the intersection of Cass City Road and Leslie Road in Greenleaf Township.
A 2001 Ford F-350, driven by an 84-year-old man from Ubly, was heading south on Leslie Road. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Cass City Road and was struck by a 2011 Ford F-350 hauling a cattle trailer, according to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
The 2011 truck was driven by a 65-year-old man from Ruth.
The 84-year-old man was taken to Hills and Dales Hospital in Cass City for treatment. The man from Ruth had the right of way and the at-fault driver was cited for a violation relating to the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
