It's the time of year when you are seeing more deer, and that means the potential for more car-deer crashes.
On Oct. 6 at 11:15 a.m., Sanilac Central Dispatch got a call regarding such a crash no S. Sandusky Road, near Harrington Road in Elk Township.
Investigators found that a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 41-year-old woman, was northbound on S. Sandusky Road. There was also a southbound vehicle on S. Sandusky Road.
That’s when deputies said a deer came from the west side of the road, traveling east, jumped over the southbound vehicle, and then hit the driver’s side door and window area of the Cherokee.
The 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Her condition is not clear at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.