A man died after hitting a deer and losing control of his vehicle.
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Silverwood and Swaffer Roads in Lapeer County’s Rich Township on Nov. 21 at around 7:19 p.m.
Deputies said Ronald Romanowski, 44, from Silverwood, was driving north on Silverwood when he hit a deer that was on the road.
After hitting the deer, his vehicle went off the west side of the road, into a ditch, and went airborne at the Swaffer Road intersection. It came to a rest on the driver’s side after rolling into a plowed farm field.
Roomanowski was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
