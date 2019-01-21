A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a driver in Ingham County
On Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8:40 a.m., Meridian Township Police were sent to the area of Grand River Avenue, east of Meridian Road, for the crash.
Police said a westbound vehicle, with one passenger, was struck an eastbound vehicle with one person inside.
One of the drivers was killed in this crash, but police did not specify which vehicle.
While police continue their investigation, anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517) 853-4800 or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s social media sites.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Michigan State University Police assisted in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.