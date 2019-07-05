The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that killed the driver and injured five other passengers.
On Friday, July 5 at 12:47 p.m., Shiawassee County Central Dispatch received a call about an injury accident on I-69.
Dispatch was told civilians were performing CPR on one of the passengers.
An eastbound vehicle on I-69, near the Goodall Road overpass, left the roadway and rolled several times.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, a female from Lansing, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The five other passengers inside the vehicle suffered injuries and were taken to Hurley Hospital.
The eastbound and westbound lanes between the Sheridan Road exit and Lansing Road exit were closed for a few hours after the crash.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Vernon Township Fire Department, Durand City Fire Department, Perry Police Department, Durand Police Department, Michigan State Police, Owosso City Fire Medics, MMR, Corunna Area Ambulance, Perry Fire Rescue, Shiawassee County Road Commission, the Michigan Department of Transportation, and Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.
