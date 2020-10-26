The eastbound lanes of I-69, after M-13 in Genesee County, are back open after a deadly crash.
It was reported at 3:24 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 by the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Michigan State Police said a vehicle stopped on the side of the roadway after running out of gas.
The driver and passenger were trying to refuel the vehicle when a semi-truck struck their vehicle, according to MSP.
Police said the semi-truck jack-knifed and ran off the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle was killed and the passenger was injured, while the semi-truck driver was not injured.
