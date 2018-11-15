Police and wildlife experts are urging drivers to be alert on the roads as deer are on the move.
A local man’s dash cam captured the moments as a buck ran out in front of his car.
Fortunately, he knew just what to do to keep himself and other drivers safe.
“This Jeep kept me safe and it’s just a little Jeep Liberty at that. So it’s a tough little hombre,” said Ronald Adolph Jr., driver.
It happened on Tuesday evening on State Street in Saginaw Township.
Adolph continued driving normally even after the moment of impact.
“I had a vehicle behind me. I had a vehicle to my right. There was no way to avoid it. My thought was, ‘OK, here it comes. Just keep on the gas, pull over as soon as I could and just contact 911,’” Adolph said.
According to experts, like Jeremiah Heise with the Department of Natural Resources, there’s no better way to handle that situation.
“Recommendation is never to swerve. That can be more dangerous. I know hitting the animal is probably not the greatest thing you want to do, but it’s actually the safest thing for you and the other drivers on the road,” Heise said.
Each year there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle deer crashes in Michigan, according to Michigan State Police. About 80 percent of those crashes occur on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn.
But why would a deer go near such a busy roadway as State Street?
Heise has multiple theories from harvesting to hunting, but the likely explanation is more primal.
“Right now, it’s the deer’s breeding season. So they’re going to be moving quite a bit. There’s a lot of bucks chasing does around so you’re going to see increased movement,” Heise said.
His advice to drivers is to take it slow and stay aware at all times, no matter the road.
As for the deer Adolph hit, he said he wanted it to go toward a good cause.
“I was like, you know what officer, if you could have the people that process clean roadkills pick it up and I just want the meat donated to the Saginaw County Rescue Mission,” he said.
