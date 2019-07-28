The future of transportation has arrived in Michigan.
It’s not quite the flying car you might remember in the Jetsons cartoons, but for the next year a fleet of electric-powered mini-buses in Grand Rapids can give you a real feel for driver-less vehicles.
The autonomous buses take passengers along a 3.2-mile route, making various stops downtown, all free of charge.
There is a human attendant at the controls in case something goes wrong.
The CEO of May Mobility, the company that’s developed the driver-less rides, said these vehicles are the future.
"We think it's really important for the challenges we take on, not to be demos but to be real transportation services that are solving real problems for real people," Ed Olson said.
The program is part of the Grand Rapids autonomous vehicle initiative.
Nine companies, as well as the city of Grand Rapids, are part of the effort.
