Saginaw Police have located the driver accused of crashing a pickup truck into a home and killing a woman early Thursday morning.
It happened about 2:40 a.m. on Jan 14. Officers were sent to 4102 Pemberton St., near Cumberland Street in Saginaw for the crash.
When they arrived, police found a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado on its side embedded into the living area of the home.
Three women and two children occupied the home, according to the Saginaw Police Department.
When the pickup truck was removed, investigators learned one of the residents of the home, 66-year-old Sharon Price, was killed when the truck landed on top of her while she was in the living room, police said.
Police said the driver fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
However, a passenger remained on the scene and was interviewed by officers.
Saginaw Police located the driver later in the day, according to Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Matt Gerow.
The suspect is a 22-year-old Saginaw man.
No further information is being released by the Saginaw Police Department at this time.
