One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after losing control of his vehicle and rolling it.
Tuscola County Sheriff Deputies were called to M-15 near Bradford Road in Tuscola Township at around 11:36 a.m. on Jan. 15.
Deputies said a 78-year-old driver had passed two vehicles and when he attempted to get back into his lane lost control and left the road, overturning several times.
A 73-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No further information on their conditions is available at this time.
