Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Sanilac County on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Sanilac County 911 received a call about a crash at the intersection of Ruth Road and Sanilac Road in Bridgehampton Township at 3 a.m. on Sunday.
A 2021 Kia Telluride, driven by a 55-year-old Sandusky woman, was southbound on Ruth Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Sanilac Road due to heavy fog, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said.
The vehicle continued across both lanes of Sanilac Road and went into the south ditch. The driver and her 31-year-old passenger from Sandusky had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Carsonville Fire Department.
The driver was taken to McLaren Port Huron Hospital and the passenger was taken to McKenzie Hospital. They were both wearing seatbelts during the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office.
