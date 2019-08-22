A driver and a passenger are recovering in the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash.
It happened on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 3:19 p.m. near the intersection of State Street and Center Avenue in Saginaw Township.
The Saginaw Police Department said a red Chevrolet Equinox pulled out of the KFC parking lot and headed south when it came into the path of a northbound white Chevrolet Trailblazer.
When the Equinox was struck, it rolled over once.
The elder driver and passenger inside the Equinox were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Police said the driver of the Trailblazer sustained “some minor scrapes” and was not treated.
