A Sanilac County man was involved in a rollover crash late Sunday morning.
On Sunday, Feb. 7 at 11:41 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about a crash on S. Lakeshore Road, near Sunset Drive, in Lexington Township.
According to the initial investigation, a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 25-year-old man from Applegate, was northbound on S. Lakeshore Road.
The driver of the Jeep said the vehicle in front of him hit their brakes, causing him to use his brakes, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said he lost control of the Jeep and went into the west ditch where his vehicle overturned and struck a tree before coming to a rest.
Airbags did deploy in the Jeep and the driver told deputies he was wearing a seatbelt.
The 25-year-old driver was treated on the scene for his injuries and later released.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Deputies were assisted by Croswell EMS and Lexington Fire and Rescue.
