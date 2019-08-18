Michigan State Police say troopers had to give a driver in the Detroit area four doses of an overdose-reversal drug to revive him after he purportedly ingested heroin on his way home.
The Detroit Free Press cites state police as saying troopers responded to calls of a wrong-way driver and possible accident in Taylor on Saturday afternoon.
The report says troopers found the man slumped over in the driver's seat after an apparent overdose. He took a gasp of air after a third shot of Narcan and awoke after the fourth.
The report says that the driver, who wasn't identified, later explained that he'd bought four packets of heroin and consumed one. The report didn't say if the man was facing possible charges.
