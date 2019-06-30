A 21-year-old driver ran a red light and struck a student driving vehicle in downtown Midland.
At About 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, police were dispatched to Buttles and Ashman streets for the accident.
Police said the 21-year-old man from Prescott was eastbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala when he ran the red light.
A southwest-bound driver’s training vehicle was in the middle of the intersection and was struck by the Impala.
Inside the training vehicle were three 15-year-old males from Saginaw County and a 47-year-old male driving instructor from Bay City.
The driver’s training vehicle turned on its side after it was struck. Bystanders soon came to the aid of those inside the vehicle before police and paramedics arrived on the scene.
Paramedics examined the those involved in the accident, but no one was taken to the hospital, police said.
Eastbound Buttles Street at Gordon Street was briefly closed for the accident.
The driver’s training vehicle was driven by one of the 15-year-old’s at the time.
The man from Prescott was issued a ticket for running a red light.
There was an 18-year-old passenger inside the Impala, but she was not injured.
