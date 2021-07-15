A three-bill package to extend the expiration dates of Michigan driver’s licenses, personal identification cards, and vehicle registrations is heading to the governor’s desk.
The Michigan Legislature finalized the package on Thursday, July 15, which includes Senate Bills 507 through 509. Senate Bill 508 would extend the expiration of enhanced licenses and state ID cards by up to 120 days, starting with those that expired on April 1. The extension would be available for items that expire through Aug. 1.
Senate Bill 507 would make the same extension to driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, and Senate Bill 509 would apply the extension to standard state ID cards.
Under 507 and 508, late fees would be waived until all Secretary of State branch offices offer same-day, walk-in services with no appointment required, for transactions completed that day, each day branch offices are open.
Transactions such as getting a new driver’s license or state ID, renewing a license or ID when a new photo or eye test is needed, or paying cash for services still need to be done in-person at a branch office.
