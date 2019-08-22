A driver was seriously hurt after slamming into a piece of farm equipment.
Michigan State Police were called to Eaton County on August 21 after a car hit a farm tractor/cultivator combination.
Troopers said the car was westbound when the driver became distracted by a child in the backseat. The driver failed to notice the farm equipment that was also driving westbound. The car hit the farm equipment, injuring the driver, and causing minor injuries to the child.
The tractor operator was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
