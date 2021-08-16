Officers and firefighters responded to a crash in Thomas Township Monday morning.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the crash about 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 16 near the intersection of Graham and Gratiot roads.
A vehicle southbound on Graham Road collided with another vehicle heading east on Gratiot Road, according to the Thomas Township Police Department. One driver sustained minor injuries.
Each driver claimed they had a green light, but there were no witnesses of the crash. The incident is still under investigation.
