Investigators said an ice-covered windshield was partially to blame for a driver hitting a stopped deputy’s cruiser. It also didn’t help that the driver was allegedly drunk.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were on a traffic stop in the Sault Ste Marie area just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 20 when a different vehicle crashed into the back-passenger corner of the patrol vehicle.
The suspect’s vehicle then slid up the passenger side of the patrol car and into a snowbank.
The driver was arrested for OWI, and deputies said another contributing factor was it appeared the driver had not attempted to clear ice off the windshield prior to driving.
Both deputies were in the patrol vehicle at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
The driver’s name has not been released, pending arraignment.
