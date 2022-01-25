Police responded to a crash involving a train and a vehicle Tuesday morning in Saginaw County.
Officers were sent to Hospital Road between Tittabawassee Road and Kochville Road in Kochville Township at 8:57 a.m. on Jan. 25.
The driver, an 18-year-old man from Saginaw County, was traveling northbound on Hospital Road and failed to see the crossing signal lights until he was at the tracks and a train was approaching, the Tittabawassee Township Police Department said.
Police said the driver tried to stop but struck the train engine. The engine oil recovery line on the Lake State Railway train, with 38 cars, sustained damage but there was no fuel leak. The train’s cargo was not damaged.
The 18-year-old was treated for minor injuries and released from the scene. He will be listed at-fault for the crash, Tittabawassee Township Police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.