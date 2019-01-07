A man told investigators he may have fallen asleep, leading to him losing control of his vehicle and land upside down in a ditch.
Sanilac County Central Dispatch got a call at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7 about a single vehicle accident on Sanilac Road near Shrine Park Road in Washington Township.
Deputies said a 23-year-old Sandusky man was westbound on Sanilac Road when he crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a ditch causing his vehicle to overturn.
He was taken to the hospital, and told investigators he had possibly fallen asleep.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and deputies said the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
The accident remains under investigation.
