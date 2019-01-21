State police say a man who admitted smoking marijuana lost control of his car and struck a trooper's vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 75 in Detroit.
No injuries were reported Sunday. The trooper had stopped to check a crash on southbound I-75, near the Davison Freeway.
The 26-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood test. In a tweet, state police said, "C'mon Man!!!"
Marijuana is legal for Michigan residents who are at least 21, but it's illegal to drive while under the influence.
