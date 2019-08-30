Saginaw Township is advising parents and students to take an alternate route to Heritage High School and Sherwood Elementary next week after a road construction project was extended.
Saginaw Township Manager Rob Grose said the repaving of Shattuck Road between Bay Road and Center Road was extended for several more weeks due to unexpected delays. During construction, Shattuck will be reduced to one lane in each direction and could cause delays when school begins.
Police are now advising staff, students, and parents to take McCarty Road to approach both schools from the north.
Saginaw Township Police will have a greater presence in the area to promote traffic safety.
