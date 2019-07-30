A painting project could cause delays on the Mackinac Bridge.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority warned on twitter that starting after midnight on August 1, drivers will be escorted across the bridge.
Scaffolding platforms are being installed on the south tower. Crews are continuing a repainting project.
The escorts will be in effect until around 6 a.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.