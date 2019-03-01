Spring is just around the corner, and that means road construction season is nearly here.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced it will resurface more than 16 miles of M-57 from the Saginaw/Gratiot County line, to 4th Street in Chesaning.
The $8.1 million project will also include work on M-52 from the Saginaw/Shiawassee County line to M-57.
Work will include resurfacing, drainage improvements, and guardrail installations.
So, what does that mean for you?
Beginning March 4, crews will begin removing trees along M-57 to improve drainage and stage the work zone; this work will require shoulder closures.
Tree removal will be completed before March 31.
Remaining work will begin in mid-April and is expected to conclude in October. This work will require both shoulder closures and single-lane closures maintained under flag control.
