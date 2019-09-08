Michigan Sugar is set to begin its 2019-2020 sugarbeet harvest on Monday, Sept. 9.
Beets will arrive at the company’s factories in Bay City, Caro, Croswell, and Sebewaing. All four factories are scheduled to start the annual slicing campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Company officials are predicting a 185 to 190-day campaign this year with processing wrapping up sometime between March 10-15.
“We had a very challenging spring due to wet weather and field conditions that created great variability across our growing region,” said Jim Ruhlman, executive vice president for Michigan Sugar. “Some of our nearly 900 grower-owners were able to plant beets in March, while other had to wait until June. The result is a crop that continues to show great variability.”
Ruhlman noted that some positive results of pre-harvest samples were taken in late August. The 200 samples tested showed an average sugar content of 17.07%, the highest pre-harvest sample quality in eight years. Stand count, the average number of beets in a 100-yard row can in at 213, also an eight-year high.
Average yield in the pre-harvest sample was 19.34 tons per acre, less than similar samples taken last year that showed yields of 23.29 tons per acre. The lower tonnage this year is due to lack of moisture in August as the beets began to mature and put on weight. Michigan Sugar Company’s estimated yield, dependent on adequate rainfall in the coming weeks, is 27.5 tons per acre, down from last year’s final yield of 29.3 tons per acre. That equates to more than 4.2 million tons expected for delivery.
“We can certainly use some rain over the next few weeks, but the good news is we have an incredibly healthy crop,” Ruhlman said. “Our growers have simply done a phenomenal job.”
Michigan Sugar would like to remind drivers that trucks will be on the road hauling crops from farm fields to the factories.
As the company gets ready for another season of sugarbeet processing, it has begun hiring campaign employees. To learn more about available jobs and to apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.