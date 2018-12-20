Mid-Michigan drivers are enjoying a true holiday gift, gas prices under $2 a gallon.
AAA reports gas prices are at the lowest national average during December since 2016.
There are multiple causes for this gas price revolution.
AAA cites a massive rise in supply and a lowering of demand. Which means prices could keep falling.
Another reason economists say we’re seeing cheap prices is President Trump’s ease on restrictions on Iran’s oil exports.
Even though these prices are the best in years, Richard McCotter said he won’t be too impressed until the prices are like the good old days.
“We could buy gas for 15 cents a gallon, they pumped the gas, washed your windows, checked the air in your tires,” McCotter said. “And if you filled up you got a five-pound pack of sugar free.”
Odds are that won’t happen, so fill up while you can.
To find the cheapest gas in your area, visit Gas Buddy’s website.
