Icy roads Tuesday morning contributed to two crashes in Thomas Township, hospitalizing two drivers.
A rollover crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Gratiot Road near Gloucester Road. The driver of the rolled-over pickup truck, a 54-year-old woman, was pinned inside her vehicle and had to be extricated by the Thomas Township Fire Department.
The pickup truck driver complained of a broken arm and was taken to Covenant Hospital by MMR. Thomas Township Police believe icy roads and driver fatigue were factors in the crash.
Shortly after the rollover happened, there was another crash involving a 31-year-old woman, police said. She saw the pickup in the culvert and tried to slow down but slid off the roadway into a culvert, Thomas Township Police reported.
The 31-year-old woman complained of chest pains and was taken to Covenant Hospital. Speed and icy roads were believed to be factors in the crash, Thomas Township Police reported.
