In Genesee County, tow truck drivers like, Phillip Borum, are working overtime.
It’s all because of this weekend’s weather leaving streets like Linden Road flooded underneath the I-69 overpass.
Several cars have been told to avoid the area and one car got stuck for over an hour and half.
“I was coming through there, I was behind a semi you know following them, and I didn’t see the water out here at all,” said Tom Nemmers from Swartz Creek.
Nemmers said he had no idea the street was flooded until it was too late.
Stranded and with nowhere to go, he tried calling for help.
“The first people I called, they thought I was in Clinton Township for some reason, so that’s like 15 miles from here,” Nemmers said.
That’s when Borum and his crew showed up saying that this was their fifth tow of the day and they still had more to go.
“From Swartz Creek to Davison to Flint all over the area,” Borum said.
But it’s thanks to them that Nemmers and his car are out in one piece.
Borum hopes other drivers don’t take that risk in these flooded streets.
