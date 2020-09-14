A pedestrian is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Flint Township.
Flint Township Police Officers are looking for two cars possibly involved in the crash that injured a 64-year-old man.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Ballenger Highway just south of Flushing Road for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Officers said a gray Chevrolet Malibu between the years of 2008 and 2012 and a black Chrysler 300 between the years 2005 and 2010 were seen driving through the area at high speeds when the Chrysler hit a man that was walking through the roadway.
The victim was taken to the local hospital for treatment and he’s listed in serious condition.
Both vehicles left the scene immediately.
The Chrysler sustained front-end damage in the crash, officers said.
Two photos show images of the suspect vehicles from surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Weber (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245)
