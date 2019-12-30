Police in Battle Creek are enforcing a local ban on the handheld use of a phone while driving.
The prohibition has been on the books for months, but signs recently went up at Battle Creek's city limits.
Police now will write tickets if necessary.
Battle Creek said it's one of only a few Michigan cities to ban drivers from holding and using a phone to talk, check email or perform other functions.
Hands-free phone use with Bluetooth is legal.
