Parents want drivers to be extra vigilant of trick-or-treaters out and about Halloween night.
“We’re really excited. We’re big Halloween fans,” said Emily Keillor.
Keillor and her daughter Kinsley are ready for Halloween. Keillor just wants to make sure drivers see her 2-year-old Peppa Pig.
“I actually brought her a light up bracelet and her costume is pink so hopefully it will work out,” Keillor said.
The same goes for Jason Schilling. He said he’ll be watching out for his son Hayden while he goes door-to-door as a Roblox character.
“My kids are always within our sight. Pretty much within 10 feet of us really. So I mean we’re always right there behind them, keeping an eye on the group if we’re with the group and just awareness in general, you know,” Schilling said.
A recent study found the evening of Halloween is the most dangerous time for child pedestrians because of a combination of dusk and rush hour traffic.
But traffic isn’t the only thing trick-or-treaters need to look out for on Halloween.
“We’re expecting high winds to be coming across the state. And the biggest concern there is that can cause power outages or just in general, knock down limbs and branches that could be a concern for anybody,” said Brian Wheeler, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
Wheeler said if you see a downed line, don’t take any chances.
“Stay at least 25 feet away if you see a downed wire and just assume that it’s electrified no matter what. Assume it’s not safe to be close by,” Wheeler said.
While trick-or-treaters may see a downed line, it’s almost certain they’ll encounter cars. That’s why Keillor wants drivers to be careful.
“Please be safe. These kids just want to have fun tonight,” Keillor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.