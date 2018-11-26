Monday morning was a mess for drivers.
Dozens of spin-outs and fender benders were reported across Mid-Michigan. Some accidents required major highways to shut down.
Dennis Borchard is the managing director of the Saginaw County Road Commission. He said his crews have been working around the clock dealing with the first winter storm of the season.
“Started early this morning, 4 a.m.,” Borchard said. “We’ve been dealing with wind, heavy snow, slippery conditions.”
Motorists said no matter where they were driving the weather was a challenge.
“Coming across 46 out of Sandusky they were terrible,” one driver said.
“Coming from the Detroit area it got bad over up around Holly and got worse around Birch Run. And it kept getting worse as we went,” another driver said.
“We left West Branch this morning about 5:30, 6 and we could barely get down the road,” another driver said.
Borchard said his staff is making progress clearing the primary and secondary roads in Saginaw County. He is worried about the strong winds that are forecast to persist throughout the night.
“We got this blowing snow and that’s going to play havoc, especially on our secondary roads,” Borchard said.
“Extreme caution. I mean every intersection you approach, slow it down,” Borchard said.Even though the heaviest snow is over, Borchard is urging drivers to not let their guard down.
The bad weather was to blame for numerous crashes in Genesee County.
Genesee County 911 Dispatch said they received about 200 weather related emergency calls and have more than 70 crashes on the roads.
Jim Jones said his drive from Flint's north end to downtown was a nail biter. He was out running errands before work and said he saw a few close calls.
"People not paying attention to what they're doing, but I'm a defensive driver. I'm watching everybody," Jones said.
More than 60 salt trucks hit the roads Monday morning when the snow started to fall in Genesee County.
Genesee County Road Commission Director Anthony Branch said people need to use more caution.
"If you do come across the road that hasn't been plowed yet, drive for the conditions. Don't drive like there's no snow there," Branch said.
Branch said drivers should also give extra room for the road treatment trucks.
"Give them a little room. Give yourself a little extra time. Let them do their jobs so everyone can arrive safely," Branch said.
The bad weather also prompted the Flint City Council to move Monday night's meeting to Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
